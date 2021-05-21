Fifth Third Bancorp Has $122.53 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 324,523 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.39% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $122,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 737,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,551,992. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.