Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post $88.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.79 million and the highest is $94.30 million. Inogen reported sales of $71.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $348.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.03 million to $364.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $381.87 million, with estimates ranging from $366.07 million to $397.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Inogen’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

INGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

NASDAQ INGN traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.64. 2,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,055. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.00. Inogen has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.48 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $185,261.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,862.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,609 shares of company stock worth $3,153,448. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

