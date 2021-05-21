Arch Capital Group Ltd. Invests $3.16 Million in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000. TC Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 16.8% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1,163.3% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,248 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,851,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

