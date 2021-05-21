Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,599 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.