NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. NewAge posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NBEV traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 29,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,200. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $299.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in NewAge by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.