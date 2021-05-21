Brokerages Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTRS shares. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director Clare Hart bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTRS stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,897. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64. BTRS has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.