Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.830-0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 20,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,034. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.80.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

