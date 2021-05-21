Everex (EVX) Trading 42.5% Lower Over Last Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Everex has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $12.30 million and $543,349.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001480 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00068904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.21 or 0.00997311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00098205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.74 or 0.09150203 BTC.

About Everex

EVX is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

