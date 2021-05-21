THORChain (RUNE) Hits Market Cap of $2.65 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 41.7% against the US dollar. THORChain has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and $175.20 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for about $10.99 or 0.00029591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00064165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00397134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00201993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004144 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.55 or 0.00895398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,896,843 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

