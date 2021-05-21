Reef (REEF) Price Reaches $0.0259 on Top Exchanges

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Reef has a total market cap of $327.44 million and $149.22 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Reef has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00068904 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00104289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.21 or 0.00997311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00098205 BTC.

Reef Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

