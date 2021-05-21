Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Avaya posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 775%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,890,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,848,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 462.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after buying an additional 645,837 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. 13,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,368. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

