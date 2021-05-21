Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $471.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $511.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 133.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.07 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho cut their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.