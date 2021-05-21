Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,064 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.95. 97,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,288. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.