Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,167 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,449,387. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.08. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

