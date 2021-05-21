Courant Investment Management LLC Sells 118,501 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Courant Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,501 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up about 12.3% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Courant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,860,000. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 266,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $16,654,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,594,230 shares of company stock worth $109,265,037 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

SCHW stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 63,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,949. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

