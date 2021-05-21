Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,816 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,816 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $212.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.74. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $213.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,255 shares of company stock worth $10,820,465. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

