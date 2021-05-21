Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading Up 6.1%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.45 and last traded at $29.45. Approximately 18,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,207,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $658.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

In related news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,794.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,345 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 480,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41,761 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 109,316 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

