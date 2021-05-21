Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,850 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.1% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $971,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $374.53 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

