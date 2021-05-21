USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires New Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,016 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Tapestry accounts for about 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $941,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $95,845,000 after buying an additional 2,388,352 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 807.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,752,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $54,473,000 after buying an additional 1,559,641 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,956,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $934,526 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

