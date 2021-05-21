11,590 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.76. 63,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,411,742. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

