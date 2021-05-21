Peony Hits One Day Volume of $2,014.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $945,406.10 and approximately $2,014.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00059905 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000941 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003078 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 8,392,548 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

