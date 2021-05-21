$0.62 EPS Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.59. CONMED reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 985.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE CNMD traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.49. 6,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,849. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,489.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $2,828,553.56. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $177,475.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,043.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock worth $5,522,824. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CONMED by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

