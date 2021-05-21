ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.17. 2,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,406. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.91.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

