Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Arizona State Retirement System’s 4th Largest Position

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,257 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Facebook were worth $199,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,897,227 shares of company stock valued at $563,605,072 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $317.08. The company had a trading volume of 170,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,355,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.67 and its 200-day moving average is $281.13. The stock has a market cap of $899.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

