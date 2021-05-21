ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,325 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $55.34. 239,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,393,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

