Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Booking worth $172,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock opened at $2,306.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,377.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,203.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

