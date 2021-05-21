OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

OGC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.77.

Shares of TSE OGC traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.54. 385,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,822. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$4.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.13.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

