Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Lowered to “Hold” at SEB Equity Research

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) was downgraded by research analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SEB Equities lowered shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Danske raised shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:TPDKY remained flat at $$4.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. Topdanmark A/S has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, motor, workers compensation, fire and property, liability, and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.