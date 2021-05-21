Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

HOM.U has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

HOM.U stock traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$11.95. 27,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,919. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.23. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.39 and a twelve month high of C$11.99. The company has a market cap of C$361.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.18.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

