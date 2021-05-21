Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.770-0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.62 million.

ICHR traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.17. 2,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. Ichor has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.71.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

