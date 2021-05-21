Brokerages Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $973.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to post $973.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $973.20 million to $974.00 million. American Water Works reported sales of $931.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $266,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.20. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $118.05 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

