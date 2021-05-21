LYNC Network Trading 49.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LYNC)

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. One LYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LYNC Network has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar. LYNC Network has a market cap of $536,770.96 and $129.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00064165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00397134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00201993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004144 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.55 or 0.00895398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00029591 BTC.

About LYNC Network

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 975,343 coins. LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network . LYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/@lyncnetwork

Buying and Selling LYNC Network

