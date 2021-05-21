Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Cut by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $355.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.26 and its 200-day moving average is $318.07. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

