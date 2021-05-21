Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 85,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 977,393 shares.The stock last traded at $5.33 and had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $822.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after buying an additional 5,092,210 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,830,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,988,000 after buying an additional 3,500,523 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,357,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after buying an additional 3,279,717 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 1,845,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

