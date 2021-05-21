Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.51. Approximately 52,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 690,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

