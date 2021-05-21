ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $190,336.02 and approximately $24.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00070236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.15 or 0.01031635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00098885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.83 or 0.09288804 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

