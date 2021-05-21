CCUniverse (UVU) Hits One Day Volume of $67.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. CCUniverse has a market cap of $18,567.02 and approximately $67.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 73.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007794 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000160 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

