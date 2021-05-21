Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Market Cap Achieves $165,387.03

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 81.7% lower against the dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $165,387.03 and $2,666.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00070236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.15 or 0.01031635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00098885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.83 or 0.09288804 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

