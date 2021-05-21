Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Purchases 23,888 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $75.97 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.83.

