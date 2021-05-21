Zacks: Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.16. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,316. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 86.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

NYSE AWI traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $103.62. 1,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,021. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.