Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce ($1.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the lowest is ($1.80). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of ($3.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($5.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.32) to ($3.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. 542,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,828,207. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

