Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

IWR stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,988. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

