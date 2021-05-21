Summit Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. The Progressive accounts for 0.5% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $72.71 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.