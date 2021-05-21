Summit Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.45 and a 200 day moving average of $122.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

