Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 403.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000.

NYSEARCA SPHB traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,995. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $76.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04.

