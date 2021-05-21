Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 6.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.79. 2,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,389. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $152.57 and a 1-year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

