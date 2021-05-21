First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Xcel Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

XEL stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

