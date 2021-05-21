Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $1,359,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in United Rentals by 525.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after buying an additional 47,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded up $5.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.62. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $126.25 and a one year high of $354.60. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.