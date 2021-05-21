Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 13,000 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 18.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Atkore were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 525,654 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Atkore by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,047,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Atkore by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,456,000 after purchasing an additional 239,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Atkore by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ATKR stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.65. 1,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,029. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

