Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $195.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,145 shares of company stock worth $23,132,722 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

